Booker chipped in 29 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 victory over Philadelphia.

Booker has scored at least 30 points in nine games during the current month alone, and while he didn't reach that mark in this one, he still posted a solid stat line with contributions in other categories. Booker remains one of the league's best scorers, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 33.4 points per game since the beginning of March while shooting an efficient -- and probably unsustainable -- 57.9 percent from the field in that span.