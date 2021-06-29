Booker tallied 31 points (9-22 points, 4-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

The 24-year-old had his highest scoring output since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, hitting 9-of-22 shots from the field. Booker has been spectacular from the charity stripe this series, sinking 38 out of 42 attempts over his past five games. Before Monday's 31-point effort, Booker was averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last three games. Phoenix will need the sixth-year guard to keep up his impressive scoring pace if they want a shot at punching their ticket to the NBA Finals in Game 6 on Wednesday.