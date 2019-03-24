Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 32 points

Booker tallied 32 points (10-27 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.

Booker shifted back to shooting guard on Saturday, ceding the point guard slot to De-Anthony Melton, who did very little in 22 minutes of play. Figuring out a table backcourt rotation has been challenging for the Suns, so most games result in Booker lighting it up and directing the offense simultaneously. Booker has now collected double-digit assists in two of his last three games and has scored 20 or more points in 14 consecutive contests.