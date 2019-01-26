Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 35 points in loss

Booker posted 35 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 15-16 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 132-95 loss to the Nuggets.

After getting ejected in Tuesday's game, Booker went right back to logging 30-point games despite getting blown out by Denver. Booker represented more than a third of his team's output on Friday. As long as he can stay healthy, he'll remain one of the league's most prolific backcourt players, albeit on one of the league's worst teams.