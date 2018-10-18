Suns' Devin Booker: Scoring explosion in opener

Booker managed 35 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in the Suns' 121-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

So much for preseason. Booker was lethal despite missing all of the exhibition slate following hand surgery, compiling a game-high amount of points, which included a game-high number of three-pointers. The fourth-year guard appears primed for potentially his best season yet if Wednesday's performance was any indication, as he figures to once again serve as a focal point of the offense alongside first overall pick Deandre Ayton. Booker will look to generate a successful encore when the Suns tangle with the Nuggets on Saturday.