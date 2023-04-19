Booker closed with 38 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Booker's stellar play helped the Suns immensely as they evened the series with the Clippers. After failing to convert a three-pointer in the Game 1 loss, Booker's perimeter game woke up Tuesday with four drained shots from downtown. He also had more success finding his other playmakers. Booker's nine assists matched his second-highest total in the category this season.