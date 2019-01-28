Suns' Devin Booker: Scoring pace-setter in loss
Booker supplied 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Booker once again led the Suns in scoring, tallying his third straight 20-point-plus tally after a pair of contests where he failed to hit the mark. Booker has been sharp with his shot for the majority of January, as he sports a 46.7 percent success rate from the field overall and has drained 50.0 percent or better of his attempts in two of his last four games. The one blemish has been some spotty three-point shooting, as Booker has only seen 30.0 percent of his attempts from behind the arc find the net during the current month.
