Suns' Devin Booker: Scratched Friday

Booker will not play in Friday's matchup with the Magic due to a sore foot, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker was not in the injury report heading into Friday evening, but the team has ultimately opted to rule him out a few hours before tip-off. With T.J. Warren (ankle) also sidelined, the team will be limited with offensive weapons. Look for Elie Okobo and Jamal Crawford to see increased run as a result of his absence.