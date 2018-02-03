Suns' Devin Booker: Scuffles with shot in loss
Booker posted 18 points (7-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.
Booker has now shot 35.7 percent or less in five of the last six games, draining just two his 14 attempts from behind the arc over the last two contests in the process. That slump has been largely responsible for Booker scoring under 20 points in all five of the aforementioned outings, a stretch during which rookie Josh Jackson has also started taking on a more prominent role. While Booker figures to continue serving as the team's offensive linchpin on most nights, his occasional struggles coupled with Jackson's improving play could result in his production taking a slight hit overall.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.