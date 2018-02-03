Suns' Devin Booker: Scuffles with shot in loss

Booker posted 18 points (7-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

Booker has now shot 35.7 percent or less in five of the last six games, draining just two his 14 attempts from behind the arc over the last two contests in the process. That slump has been largely responsible for Booker scoring under 20 points in all five of the aforementioned outings, a stretch during which rookie Josh Jackson has also started taking on a more prominent role. While Booker figures to continue serving as the team's offensive linchpin on most nights, his occasional struggles coupled with Jackson's improving play could result in his production taking a slight hit overall.