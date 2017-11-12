Suns' Devin Booker: Season-high scoring total in win

Booker tallied 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Booker has had a bit of an up-and-down November thus far, as he's generated a pair of nine-point clunkers among his typically prolific efforts. One of those scoring downturns had occurred just a night earlier against the Magic, so Saturday's resurgence was certainly a welcome sight. Booker set a new season high in scoring while equaling his high-water figure of five made three-pointers, and he also posted his second-best rebound total of the campaign in the process. Explosive nights the caliber of Saturday's are why Booker's fantasy owners are more than glad to put up with the occasional outlier performance.