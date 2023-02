Booker had 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over Brooklyn.

Booker (groin) returned for the first time since Christmas Day, putting forth a balanced performance while finishing one point shy of the 20-point mark in limited minutes. Booker has tallied at least 15 points and five assists in 19 games this season.