Suns' Devin Booker: Sends game into overtime Wednesday

Booker managed 23 points (8-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two rebounds and three blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Booker's scoring total led the Suns on the night, and his contested 28-foot three-pointer at the end of regulation sent the contest into overtime. The 21-year-old did shoot just 33.3 percent for the second straight contest and has been inconsistent from the field in November, posting a sub-40 percent success rate in five of 12 contests. However, Booker is shooting a career-best 44.3 percent over his first 19 games, including a high-water mark of 37.1 percent from behind the arc.