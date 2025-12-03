Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Booker has been diagnosed with a right groin strain, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least Phoenix's next three games. Fantasy managers should expect the Suns to update the superstar guard's condition at some point in mid-December. Booker's absence frees up plenty of minutes for the likes of Jordan Goodwin, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen (illness) to soak up.