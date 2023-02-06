Booker (groin) will play Tuesday against the Nets, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Coach Monty Williams said Monday that he expected Booker to play against Brooklyn, and the shooting guard has indicated that he'll be available for the first time since Christmas Day. The 26-year-old averaged 27.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game over 29 appearances prior to his absence but will likely face a significant minutes restriction Tuesday. The shooting guard will likely reclaim a starting role against the Nets, but Damion Lee and Torrey Craig could still see slightly increased run if Booker is eased into action.