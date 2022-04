Booker (hamstring) will start in Thursday's Game 6 contest against the Pelicans, Evan Sidery reports.

Booker wasn't expected to play in Thursday's contest but he has been upgraded to become a starter for Game 6. The star guard will face a minutes restriction, while Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne will likely help relieve Booker's workload. In the first two games of the series, Booker contributed 28.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.