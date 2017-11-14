Suns' Devin Booker: Sets season-high once again
Booker accumulated 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Monday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.
Along with T.J. Warren, Booker has been the only real bright spot for the Suns this season. He is clearly the number one option on offense, and the recent change of coach has done nothing to change this. He hs also managed to increase his efficiency from both the field and the free-throw line. Although it is only a small sample size, this is a good indication that his game is maturing, leaving him as a truly elite scorer. If he can increase some of his other stats to back up his scoring, he could prove to also be an elite fantasy player.
