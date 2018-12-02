Suns' Devin Booker: Severity of injury unknown
Booker's (hamstring) status for Tuesday's game against the Kings remains unknown, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker failed to return to the game after suffering a hamstring injury, although it's unclear if he was held out as a precaution (especially given a large deficit) or if the injury is significant. Booker didn't meet with the media following the matchup, so his availability moving forward is up in the air. More news on the Suns' star guard should come to light as Tuesday's tip nears.
