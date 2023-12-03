Booker supplied 34 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Booker sat out the loss against the Nuggets on Friday due to a right ankle sprain, but he was deemed available to feature Saturday, and he responded by leading the team in scoring while sniffing a triple-double. Booker has struggled with injuries this season and has been limited to just 11 appearances, but he's averaging 27.9 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game when available.