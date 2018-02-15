Suns' Devin Booker: Shines in return to action

Booker (hip) provided 28 points (8-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.

Booker's return from a four-game absence was a highly successful one, as he equaled season highs in made three-pointers and three-point attempts. The third-year sharpshooter had a chance to play alongside the recently acquired Elfrid Payton for the first time, a development that shifted Booker to his customary two-guard spot and pushed emerging rookie Josh Jackson back to the second unit. It remains to be seen if head coach Jay Triano will continue rolling with Wednesday's starting backcourt combo, but Booker's fantasy value heading into the All-Star break naturally remains robust regardless of whether he operates at the point or at shooting guard.