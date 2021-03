Booker compiled 35 points (12-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

Booker showed no ill effects from the knee injury that held him out of the All-Star game, but he looked every bit the All-Star in his return to action. IF the Suns hope to post a challenge to the Lakers in the West, they'll need Booker and Chris Paul to work in perfect harmony. When both players are dialed in, Phoenix is almost unstoppable.