Booker recorded 17 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 loss to the Lakers.

Booker struggled with efficiency from the field but got to the charity stripe often and finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer. The star guard also paced the club in assists, dishing out seven dimes for a second straight game. Over eight appearances this month, he's averaged 26.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per tilt.