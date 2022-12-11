Booker (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker's sore left hamstring will result in him missing his first game of the season and temporarily clouds his status heading into the Suns' upcoming three-game week. Damion Lee, Landry Shamet and Josh Okogie are the primary candidates to pick up minutes on the wing in Booker's stead, though Cameron Payne may also get more run off the ball after his recent stint as the Suns' starting point guard came to an end when Chris Paul recently put an end to his extended absence due to a heel injury.