Suns' Devin Booker: Signs max deal with Suns
Booker signed a five-year, $158 million contract extension with Phoenix, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Booker has established himself as one of the elite offensive talents in the NBA at the tender age of 21. He averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range in 2017-18, his third season in the NBA.
