Booker produced 18 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Booker was the hero in the final seconds with two game-clinching free throws, but it was an otherwise inefficient night from the standout shooting guard. Booker regressed after an exemplary effort against the Warriors, shooting only 29.4 percent from the field. He also failed to find the bottom of the basket in his four attempts beyond the arc.