Booker compiled 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Aside from leading the Suns in scoring, Booker also made the game-winning shot when he drained a three-pointer with only 1.6 seconds left on the clock. It was an impressive performance from Booker, who was returning from a four-game absence due to a hamstring problem, though he still looked a bit rusty at times. Booker should remain in the lineup as long as he's healthy, and he should be an elite scoring source on most nights.