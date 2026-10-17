Booker finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Booker struggled with his shooting efficiency, converting just six of his 16 field-goal attempts while making only one three-pointer. However, the star guard remained productive as a facilitator, leading Phoenix with six dimes. Despite the uneven performance, Booker should remain the focal point of Phoenix's offense and a reliable source of points and assists for fantasy managers. His high usage rate and mix of scoring and playmaking upside should make him an excellent fantasy contributor across all formats.

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