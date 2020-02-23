Suns' Devin Booker: Solid all-around effort
Booker notched 29 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win at the Bulls.
Booker continues to produce at a very high level since he has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five contests, but his shooting percentages remain a cause for concern -- the talented shooting guard has made just 36.4 percent of his shots and 31.4 percent of his three-point attempts during that stretch. That said, Booker is one of the league's elite scorers and should remain a must-start player across all formats even if his shot struggles to fall from time to time.
