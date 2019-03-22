Suns' Devin Booker: Solid performance in point-guard role
Booker tallied 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 loss to the Pistons.
Booker shifted to the point-guard position Thursday, compiling a team-high 26 points in 32 minutes. The game was a blowout which meant Booker's playing time was somewhat reduced. Strangely enough, his assists total was the lowest he has had since the end of January. This was simply due to his teammates not hitting their shots and he will be better than this on most nights. The Suns will head West to face the Kings on Saturday in what should be an uptempo style game.
