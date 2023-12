Booker logged 27 points (10-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the Wizards.

Booker started the game ice-cold, but he turned things around in the second half and scored 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Booker carried the frontcourt without Bradley Beal (ankle), and favorable numbers should continue for the All-Star during Beal's absence.