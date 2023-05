Booker posted 36 points (14-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 72 of Phoenix's 129 points despite Denver's attempts to contain them. Booker registered 12 assists, which marked his highest total in the playoffs. Over four games against Denver, Booker has averaged 36.3 points, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds.