Booker finished Sunday's Game 1 playoff victory over the Lakers with 34 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal over 45 minutes.

In a game that featured multiple future Hall of Famers, it was Booker's star that shone the brightest. In the first postseason game of his career, he led all players with 34 points, nearly doubling the total of the Lakers' highest scorer (LeBron James with 18). Booker also tied Chris Paul (shoulder) for top honors on the team with eight assists and grabbed seven boards to boot. The Suns entered the series as the underdogs, but the defending champs had few answers for Booker on Sunday. He'll likely be the focal point of the offense moving forward as Phoenix looks to advance past the first round.