Booker (knee) will start Saturday's game against the Pacers.

The 24-year-old was considered probable after playing through a left knee sprain Thursday, so it's no surprise he's available again Saturday. Booker still put up 35 points (12-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in that contest, so he can clearly still produce at an elite level despite the injury.