Suns' Devin Booker: Starting season opener
Booker (hand) will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker missed the entire preseason with a hand injury, but was cleared for a return earlier this week and has now been confirmed as a starter for his season debut. There was talk of Booker potentially starting at point guard to open the season, but the Suns have opted to go with Isaiah Canaan at the position and will keep Booker at his normal shooting guard spot. Still, Booker is expected to handle the ball quite a bit this year without an established NBA-caliber point guard on the roster.
