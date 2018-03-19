Suns' Devin Booker: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Booker (hand) was a limited participant in Monday's practice and his status is uncertain for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker has already missed one game due to a right hand sprain and the fact that he wasn't able to go through a full practice Monday doesn't bode well for his eventual availability Tuesday. Following Tuesday's contest, the Suns don't play again until Friday, so it wouldn't be overly surprising if the team opted to give him some extra time off for rest rather than bringing him back into the fold too soon. Either way, another update should be provided following Tuesday's morning shootaround. Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels would likely be leaned on more than usual if Booker ultimately can't play.