Suns' Devin Booker: Stays hot from field in win

Booker supplied 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 win over the Nets.

The Suns' backcourt pairing of Booker and Ricky Rubio has proven to be a strong match thus far, with the duo combining for 49 points and 21 assists Sunday as Phoenix pushed its record to 6-3. With Booker settling into more of an off-ball role alongside Rubio, the 23-year-old has unsurprisingly noticed a dip in his assists (from 6.8 per game in 2018-19 to 5.4 this season). Fortunately, Booker has more than made up for his downturn in the assists category with major improvement in efficiency, as he's shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 53.2 percent from three-point range. Both percentages are destined to regress to some degree, but Booker looks well on his way to establishing career-best marks in both categories.