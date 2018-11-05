Suns' Devin Booker: Still dealing with hamstring discomfort

Booker had 25 points, including the game-winning jumper, in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies, but he was still battling through the effects of the hamstring injury that caused him to miss three games, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

After missing three straight games with a hamstring strain, Booker made his return to action Friday against the Raptors, playing 36 minutes and finishing with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. He followed up with 35 minutes of action Sunday, but Booker played at less than 100 percent and at one point briefly left the game to have his hamstring examined in the locker room. Booker used an electrode pad to stimulate the muscle and was able to return to the game, finishing on a strong during which he scored or assisted on 23 of the Suns' final 25 points. At this point, Booker is not expected to miss time going forward, but the situation is worth keeping an eye on as Tuesday's matchup with the Nets approaches.