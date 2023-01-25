Suns head coach Monty Williams said Sunday that he doesn't have an exact date for when Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated, but the three-time All-Star isn't expected to be ready to play anytime soon, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "We've got a lot of boxes to check before he can even approach [a return to game action,]" Williams said. "He's had non-contact practices, but that's not the same as getting beat up a little bit and playing in 3-on-3, 4-on-4, 5-on-5, playing in three-minute spurts, which is on average what you do in a game before there is a whistle."

After Booker suffered the left groin strain in the first quarter of the Suns' Christmas Day loss to the Nuggets, the Suns announced three days later that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. Though one month has now passed since he sustained the injury, Booker remains without a clear target date to resume playing, given that he hasn't yet been cleared even for full-contact practice. At this stage, fantasy managers may want to be prepared for the possibility that Booker is sidelined through the All-Star break, though more clarity on his timeline could arrive whenever his re-evaluation comes.