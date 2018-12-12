Suns' Devin Booker: Still out Thursday
Booker (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker will miss a sixth straight matchup Thursday while recovering from a left hamstring strain. De'Anthony Melton has stepped up, averaging 27.0 fantasy points when Booker is sidelined. Troy Daniels, Elie Okobo, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges have also seen extra minutes in the backcourt.
