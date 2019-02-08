Suns' Devin Booker: Still questionable for Friday

Booker (hamstring) is still questionable for Friday's game after going through morning shootaround, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker reportedly went through morning shootaround Friday without any problems or setbacks and participated in everything. Coach Igor Kokoskov mentioned that the former Kentucky Wildcat will start if he is ultimately available to play Friday. A definite news update regarding Booker's status for the matchup against the Warriors should surface relatively soon.