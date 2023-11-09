Suns head coach Frank Vogel said after Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over the Bulls that Booker (calf) is "making progress," but has "no firm timetable" for a return to game action, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has sat out six of the Suns' last seven games, with the first three absences being the result of left foot and ankle injuries and the last three being due to a right calf strain. On a positive note, Booker hasn't been shut down from activity entirely, as Vogel noted that the veteran guard got in a pregame workout Wednesday. Booker appears unlikely to return to action Friday against the Lakers, but Shams Charania reported Sunday on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" that the Suns were counting on having both Booker and Bradley Beal (back) available in the "next 7-to-10 days." With Beal making a 24-minute appearance in his Suns debut Wednesday, the Suns are now just waiting on Booker to overcome his own health concern.