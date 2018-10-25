Suns' Devin Booker: Strained left hamstring
Booker left Wednesday night's game against the Lakers with a strained left hamstring and won't return, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Booker landed awkwardly while making a cut toward the basket late in the third quarter. Prior to the injury Booker was putting up a big line in a losing effort, with 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
