Suns' Devin Booker: Strong double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Booker logged 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 win over the Spurs.
Booker was the game's leading scorer Sunday, putting up 28 points on impressive efficiency. Aside from his scoring, Booker also did well as a facilitator, racking up a season-high 13 assists. The 29-year-old pro has thrived as the clear number one option to start the season and is averaging 32.2 points, 8.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 38.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
