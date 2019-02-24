Suns' Devin Booker: Strong effort in loss
Booker scored 26 points (8-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding eight assists, seven rebounds and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Hawks.
He's now dropped at least 25 points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.9 three-pointers over that stretch. Booker remains the one consistent offensive force in the Suns' lineup, and the 22-year-old's usage isn't likely to change much down the stretch.
