Booker recorded 37 points (13-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Clippers.

Booker led all Suns players in threes made and scoring to go along with a quartet of assists while finishing perfect from the free-throw line in a high-scoring victory. Booker has scored 35 or more points in 13 games this season, surpassing the 30-point mark in five of his last 10 outings. He has connected on at least five threes in three of his last six contests.