Suns' Devin Booker: Strong line in win
Booker scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), and added seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's win over Milwaukee.
Booker's played 79 minutes over his last two games although his shot attempts haven't noticeably increased with the heavy workload. The fourth-year guard appears unbothered by a minor toe injury that was hampering him last week and has topped 20-points in each of his past six games. While Booker's scoring is slightly decreased from a year ago, he's dishing out nearly two more assists per game and has improved his field goal percentage by over two-percent despite shooting nearly seven-percent worse from behind the arc this season.
