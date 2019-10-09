Suns' Devin Booker: Strong shooting in preseason opener
Booker collected 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes during the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Booker got his exhibition slate off to a strong start with an efficient performance in a modest amount of minutes. The 2015 first-round pick is likely in for at least a slight dip in the career-high 6.8 assists he dished out last season now that Ricky Rubio is in the fold, but he'll look to build on the career bests he posted in scoring (26.6) and shooting percentage (46.7) across 35.0 minutes over 64 games.
