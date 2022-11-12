Booker logged 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-97 loss to Orlando.

Booker struggled to get it going on offense Friday, collecting just nine points in the first half on 4-of-10 shooting, though he did add four rebounds and four assists at the break. His poor shooting continued in the second half as he went just 2-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-6 in the third quarter while the Magic increased their lead. Booker shot 31.6 percent from the field in the contest, his worst shooting percentage in any game this season. He did, however, collect a season-high eight rebounds.