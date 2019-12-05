Suns' Devin Booker: Struggles from field in loss
Booker had 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two turnovers in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 loss at Orlando.
Booker has established himself as one of the league's premier scoring threats and a couple of poor performances are not going to change that, but the shooting struggles are palpable. He is hitting just 43.8 percent of his shots, including an abysmal 29.0 percent from three-point range, over his last five appearances. He will aim to bounce back Thursday at New Orleans.
