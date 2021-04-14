Booker totaled 12 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes Tuesday in a 106-86 win over the Heat.

This was far from Booker's best night on the floor -- not only did he finish with his worst scoring output since Jan. 18, the All-Star guard also tallied six turnovers and made only one of his eight attempts from deep. Nonetheless, the Suns cruised to an easy win, rendering Booker's off night inconsequential for the team -- though not for fantasy managers who roster him. Booker had averaged 31.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field over his previous nine games, so it shouldn't take long for him to bounce back from Tuesday's performance.