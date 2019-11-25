Suns' Devin Booker: Struggles in defeat
Booker had 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and five turnovers in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss at Denver.
Booker had major issues shooting the ball and this resulted in his worst scoring output of the season. This should only be a bump on the road for one of the league's most gifted scorers, however, and he will aim to bounce back ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against the Wizards.
